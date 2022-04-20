Hold Your Breath! Vicky Kaushal Sets Social Media On Fire As He Flaunts His Ripped Abs In Latest Pic

Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram is a treat for his fans. The actor never fails to leave netizens impressed with his hot and cute pictures. Once again, Vicky Kaushal is setting fire on social media with his latest post. Recently, Vicky took to his official Instagram account and shared a jaw-dropping picture of himself. The actor left his fans drooling with the snap, wherein he was seen flaunting his ripped body. Vicky, who is a fitness enthusiast and works out regularly, took some time out and clicked a picture to show his toned physique. In the picture, Vicky was seen lifting his shirt up, which gave a peekaboo of his chiseled and well-defined abs. Dropping the photo, Vicky captioned, “Feeling vain might delete never.”

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s hottest picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

His fans as well as his industry stars rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments on the actor. One of the social media users wrote, “I am ded”, while another one wrote, “So hot.” Among others, Vicky also got appreciation from fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor also. The superstar dropped fire emoticons in the comment section of Vicky’s post. Even Shireen Mirza commented, “Khatarnak”, while Dabboo Ratnani, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Mini Mathur also showered compliments on the actor.

Vicky often drops his workout videos and pictures on Instagram and inspires many. His transformation as an actor as well as on the fitness end is remarkable. A few days ago, the actor dedicated an Instagram video to Mussoorie as he wrapped up his work schedule in the hill station. The clip opened with visuals of Mussoorie, followed by Vicky walking down the streets of the town. Fans were seen thronging the sidewalks and cheering him on. Moved by the love the residents showered, the actor obliged fans with a quick conversation, autographs and selfies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He has also been working on Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from these, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.