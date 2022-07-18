Vicky Kaushal Shares a Glimpse of His Adventerous Trip With Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, Others, Watch

Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are giving us major travel goals with photos and videos from their Maldives trip. Katrina flew off to the picturesque nation with Vicky to ring in her 39th birthday and the couple is having a gala time with their friends and close ones. On Monday evening, the URI actor took to his official social media handle to give a glimpse of their adventure.

The video featured Katrina and Vicky along with Katrina’s siblings, Ileana D’Cruz, Sunny Kaushal, and others going zip lining. Sharing the adrenaline-pumping video, Vicky wrote, “The best part of life! ”

Watch:

Ealier in the day, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her friends where they can be seen on a water slide. The video featured Vicky, actress Ileana D’Cruz, Sebastian Laurent Michel, and Sunny Kaushal among others. It was difficult to spot Katrina in the video.

Katrina Kaif is having the time of her life with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and their friends in the Maldives. The diva flew off to the picturesque nation to ring in her birthday which was on 16 July. However, the celebrations have not stopped as the actress and her squad is having a gala time with each other.

Katrina also posted a couple of other photos from their vacation featuring their friends. Katrina shared pictures with her girl gang including sister Isabella Kaif, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, and Karishma Kohli. Vicky had also posted a picture with the boys including brother Sunny Kaushal, brother-in-law Sebastian Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ileana D’Cruz, who was also a part of the celebrations, now dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.