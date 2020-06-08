Vicky Kaushal Shares Adorable Throwback Pic from College Days

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a photoshoot of him on Monday donning his new Police shades. As the Masaan actor mentioned, her has been trying to capture this shot since his first year of college.

The 32-year-old actor posted two pictures, one from a recent shoot and another was a throwback snap from his college days.

In the old one, Vicky has sported oversized fancy sunglasses and can be seen sitting in his classroom, while his batchmates are seen looking at him. In the other one, the Uri actor is looking hunky and has flaunted goggles.

Captioning the post, Vicky wrote, “Been prepping for this shot since my 1st year of college. Swipe left… P O L I C E (sic).”

See the pictures:

Soon after posting the pictures, Vicky’s fans and industry friends flooded the post with adorable comments. Actress Dia Mirza dropped a laughter emoji, while actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Ha ha…Chashma Chota aur Star bada ho gaya (sic).”

Earlier, Vicky uploaded a throwback picture from the sets of Sardar Udham Singh. Through the post, he announced that the biopic drama would go into post-production phase.

The clip had shown Vicky dressed in a trench coat and sporting a suave hairstyle. He could be seen having a chat with director Shoojit Sircar on the sets of the film.

“When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution. And a hunger to reboot, With this feeling. We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow –8th June (sic),” Vicky had written alongside the post.

