Vicky Kaushal Shares Amol Parashar's First Look as Shaheed Bhagat Singh From Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal is geared up for his upcoming film Sardar Udham, which will be releasing on October 16th. The trailer that was released last week gave a glimpse of Kaushal, who looked every inch convincing as he plays the title role in the film. Now, he has revealed the first look of his co-star Amol Parashar who plays the revolutionary Bhagat Singh. Shaheed Bhagat Singh was one of the greatest allies and mentors of Sardar Udham. The caption of the post read, “My guru, my friend, my brother… Mera Bhagatya! Presenting @amolparashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Glad we played this friendship Amol."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is based on the story of the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. Amol Parashar will be seen taking on the incredible mantle of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film, portraying the revolutionary with utmost honesty and passion. According to research, right from the moment Sardar Udham Singh met Bhagat Singh, the latter had a profound impact on him, inspiring him further in his fight for India’s independence.

Following his revolutionary footsteps, Sardar Udham was greatly influenced by Bhagat Singh’s powerful beliefs and fought with equal zeal and passion. Slated for release during the Dussehra weekend, Sardar Udham will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October 2021 in India and across 240 countries and territories.

