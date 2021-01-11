Vicky Kaushal Shares First Look of The Immortal Ashwatthama on 2nd Anniversary of Uri Release
Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama
Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared glimpses of his new superhero film with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, on the 2019 military action film's second anniversary. The actor shared a couple of posters of the new film, titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, along with the announcement.
"Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike', the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms
#RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22," Vicky posted on Instagram along with two posters that have a touch of mythology and modernity.
Aditya also posted the same posters from the film, and actress Yami Gautam, who had also starred in Uri: The Surgical Strike, wrote, "Amazing."
"Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09
in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama," said a message on the Twitter site of RSVP Movies.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is about a covert Army operation against a group of militants who had attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.
The film had won four National Film Awards -- Best Background Music Award, Best Sound Design, Best Actor Award (Vicky) and Best Direction.