Vicky Kaushal Heads Out for Drive in Swanky Car, Fans Ask If Katrina Kaif Is With Him

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal often treats his fans with interesting pictures and videos related to his life and career. On Wednesday, he shared a monochrome photo of himself on social media in which he could be seen heading out for a drive in his car. The actor sported a casual look for the drive.

The photograph left Vicky’s fans in awe of him. Many have showered love on the post and appreciated his tough and charming looks in the comments section. However, some wondered if his rumoured girlfriend, actress Katrina Kaif was sitting next to him in the car.

Earlier this month, the actor posted a click on Instagram flaunting his new haircut. Praising his new look, Katrina’s fans called him “jiju”.

While the actors have remained tight-lipped on their relationship status, they have been spotted together at various events. In 2019 too, they were seen together at a Diwali party. Recently, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor seemingly confirmed that the duo was indeed seeing each other.

In March this year, the star uploaded a slew of images from his visit to the Uri base camp in Kashmir on the photo-sharing app. In the post, he expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him and allowing him to spend time with locals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Masaan actor is currently busy with Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama which is slated to hit the floors later this year. Reportedly, he will star opposite Sara Ali Khan in the lead. He will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh that is based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter. Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline in which he will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

