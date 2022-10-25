Vicky Kaushal Shares Pics Of His 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi' Katrina Kaif As They Celebrate 1st Diwali Post Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Diwali after their wedding this year. The couple revealed that they spent the festival at home, performing a simple Lakshmi Puja and decking up for the evening.

The Uri: Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he and Katrina were seen performing the Lakshmi Puja. Katrina was seen wearing a simple white kurta and pink pyjama with a green dupatta covering her head while Vicky twinned with her in white.

Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “Lakshmi Puja done with the Lakshmi of the house. Happy Deepawali to all of you from us.”

Katrina then shared pictures of the couple dressed up in their Diwali outfit. The actress changed into a golden saree while Vicky was seen wearing a white sherwani. She shared a couple of pictures of the duo along with a solo picture of Vicky. Katrina kept the caption simple, wishing fans on Diwali.

Fans showered the couple with love. “Awww cutest people in the world,” a comment read. “The best couple that’s there #vickat y’all own my heart,” added another. “He is just so perfect husband material,” a fan said, speaking of Vicky.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan with only very close friends and family members invited to the bash. The couple was reportedly dating for two years before they decided to marry last year.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky are busy with their respective projects. While Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot releasing next month, Vicky recently completed a shooting schedule of Sam Bahadur.

