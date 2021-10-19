Vicky Kaushal Shares Picture of His Injured Back from 'Sardar Udham', Fans Shower the Post with Love

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently on cloud nine as his recently released film Sardar Udham has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience. Sharing one such picture of his back with prosthetic wounds the actor wrote, “Cuts that didn’t make the cut.” He also acknowledged the makeup artist Peter Gorshenin in his post. The picture appears to be taken from the scene where he was arrested by the British for killing General Dyer who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Fans have showered the post with love and appreciation. It seems like fans totally loved the story of the film as well as Vicky’s performance. A user wrote, “This movie is a rage and a revolution, totally!!!!” Another user commented, “Award-winning movie.” Others too have dropped fire and heart emojis on the post.

The film helmed by Shoojit Sircar is a revolutionary drama based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when a large crowd of Indians had gathered to protest against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders. The Bagh was surrounded by General Dyer and the whole crowd was shot to death. The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on October 16.

Overwhelmed with the audience’s reaction, Vicky on Monday, also shared a thanking note for his fans to shower love on the film. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote, “9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for Sardar Udham.” The film has been rated 9.2 on IMDB.

Actress Katrina Kaif also took to social media to heap praises on her rumoured boyfriend for Sardar Udham, which was released on Saturday, October 16.

Apart from this, Vicky has several interesting projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Shashank Khaitan’s next with Kiara Advani.

