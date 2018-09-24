English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Photo From his Struggling Days. See Pic
Actor Vicky Kaushal looks adorable in this old audition photo. Check it out here.
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Uri and Takht.
Currently basking in the critical acclaim that his performance in Manmarziyaan is getting from all quarters, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback photo of himself on social media on Saturday.
Taken six years ago on July 12, the image has a 24-year-old Vicky looking at the camera with a white board in hand that has his details including name, age and height. Wearing a white tee and carrying a backpack on his shoulder, Vicky looks adorable in the photo, which is from one of the auditions that he had given during his early days of struggle.
“Once upon a time, when I would say “Sir, am I fit for the audition?” even in my sleep. God has been kind in my journey so far. Also, I have grown an inch taller since then, don’t know if this is even possible after a certain age,” he captioned the image on Instagram.
Known for his nuanced performances in films like Sanju, Raazi and Manmarziyaan, Vicky made his Bollywood debut in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan a year after this photo was taken.
Praising him for playing Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Kamli in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, filmmaker Karan Johar had earlier tweeted, “VICKY KAUSHAL is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star!!! There is nothing this talented actor can’t do!!! He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth!! He made me cry with him....superb!!!! @vickykaushal09 and what a year he is having!!!!! #sanju.”
The 30-year-old actor will next be seen in Uri and Takht.
