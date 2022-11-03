Vicky Kaushal Shares Video of Champi Session on Mother's Birthday, Katrina Kaif Drops a Heart

It is a celebration day for the Kaushal family. Vicky Kaushal’s mother turns a year older today. On the special occasion, the Uri star took to Instagram to share a heart-warming wish for his mom with an adorable video. Nothing brings more relaxation than receiving a soothing champi from mom and Vicky Kaushal’s latest post is proof of it. The Bollywood star did not only chronicle one of his calming champi sessions with his mom but also gave fans a quick glimpse of it via social media.

In the video shared by Vicky Kaushal, he is sitting in his house. Seated behind him is his mother, who can be seen applying oil to the actor’s head while also massaging his scalp. With a bright smile on his face, the actor used iconic musician AR Rahman’s mellow number Tu Hai to describe the depth of his love for his mother.

He also penned a sweet note to wish his mother and wrote, “Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! (There’s comfort in your beating and massages) Love you.” Katrina Kaif dropped a red heart icon in the comments section.

Watch the clip here:

Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal wasn’t behind to make his mother's day extra special. In a cute photo, the youngster plants a sweet kiss on his mother’s cheek. He channeled his inner poet as he penned an emotional Hindi caption for her. “Happy birthday Maa,” he wrote while concluding his caption.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, and Dunki in the pipeline. While Sunny Kaushal will be next seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Milli.

