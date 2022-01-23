Vicky Kaushal Shares Video of Him Playing Cricket on Set Again, This Time with a Sassy Punchline

Vicky Kaushal has been taking time out on the sets of his upcoming film in Indore to brush up on his cricketing skills. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos with fans on Instagram, showing that if not an actor, he would surely make a decent cricketer. The actor has been filming a movie with Sara Ali Khan in the city for a while now. While his earlier video showed him playing cricket on the grounds, Sunday’s video seemed to be taken on the rooftop of a building with a cricket pitch, nets etc.

The actor was seen batting while he had a whole team of players, crew members of the film, engaged in the game with him. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “The team that plays together, slays together."

In the video shared on Wednesday, Vicky was seen standing at the crease while a crew member bowled to him. He hit the shot high enough to run between the wickets, scoring a run for his team. While the field looked like a mini-cricket match was in play, the crew seemed to have only one bat to play with and they doubled up chairs as the stumps.

Vicky shared the video with the caption, “Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set!” Watch the video below:

Back in 2019, Vicky had shared a video on his Instagram account in which he was seen playing cricket with his friends in the building he grew up in. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor said at the time, “It’s a ritual of sort in the building that I grew up in to play night cricket on the eve of Republic Day. Never miss it for anything, even when I have a 2am flight to catch."

