Vicky Kaushal Shocks Amitabh Bachchan With His Unusual Weight Loss Story At KBC

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani recently appeared in the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The pair came to promote their movie, Govinda Naam Mera streaming on Disney+Hotstar. In the show, Vicky stunned the host and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress when he said that he has a ‘beautiful problem’. Wondering what Vicky’s beautiful problem is? Vicky has an issue that he doesn’t gain weight. Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment posted a clip from his unusual remarks.

In the video, the Uri star said, “Sir mujhe na ek bohut khoobsurat problem hai. Mera wazan nahi bhadhta sir (Sir I have a beautiful problem. I don’t gain weight)." Amitabh was stunned. Vicky Kaushal continued, “Main burger pizzze kha ke wazan ghata sakta hun (I can lose weight by eating burgers and pizzas)." Big B maintained a similar expression and look to the audience, while Kiara was seen laughing.

Big B, with his shocked reaction, asked, “Wazan badhane k liye phir kya karte hai aap (What do you do then for gaining weight)?" Vicky replied, “Phir sir bohot boring sa khana khana padhta hai. Jaese ki sab kuch grilled khana hai (Then I have to eat boring food. Like grilled food). Kiara continued laughing and asked him, “For gaining weight you eat grilled foods?” To this, Vicky nodded. Amitabh Bachchan was perplexed and continued to stare and ponder what Vicky just said.

Vicky explained his beautiful problem and said, “Log gym jaate hai wazan ghatane k liye mujhe gym jana padhta hai wazan badhane k liye’’ (People to the gym to lose weight, I have to to the gym for gaining weight)." Big B remarked, “Yeh toh ulti baat hogayi ekdum (This is a very odd matter)". In a joking way, Vicky added, “Lekin sir Punjabiyo ke liye bohut acchi problem hai (But it’s a good problem for Punjabi people)." The video ended with both Kiara and Amitabh Bachchan laughing.

Recently, Vicky and Kiara collaborated on the film, Govinda Naam Mera. Bhumi Pednekar also appears in the movie. Vicky will co-star with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Meghna Gulzar’s forthcoming movie Sam Bahadur. In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara will appear alongside Kartik Aaryan.

