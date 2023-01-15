Vicky Kaushal Shoots With Jawans on Army Day, Sidharth Malhotra Sends Salutes and Wishes to the Army

On the occasion of Army Day, several celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to social media to pen encouraging wishes for the soldiers of our country. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Bahadur, took to Instagram to reveal that he is shooting with the Indian Army on this special day. Sharing a photo with the officers, he wrote, “Shooting on #ArmyDay with the Army. Warmest wishes on the 75th Army Day to All Ranks from Team #Samबहादुर ! 🇮🇳🙏🏽"

Sam Bahadur is a biopic of the Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw. He passed away in 2008. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Kargil hero Vikram Batra in the film Shershah, took to Twitter to write, “Our Indian braves standing guard keeps the nation safe at utmost peace. Their sacrifice and service has always been commendable. Salutes and wishes to the army, veterans and their families on the occasion of #IndianArmyDay. 🇮🇳"

Actor Ananya Panday also conveyed his wishes on social media. She wrote, “A salute to the Indian Army for their unwavering bravery to safeguard our country, today and every day!

Meanwhile, in a first, the Army Day celebrations were moved out of the national capital and held in Bengaluru. Army chief Gen Manoj Pande among other top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Army Day 2023 event in Bengaluru. Delhi has been hosting the Army Day celebrations since 1949. According to the Station Commander of the Southern Command, from this year on, the annual celebrations will be held at the various field commands in the country to facilitate deeper connection with civil society.

