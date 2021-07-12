Vicky Kaushal Showers Love on Little Niece, Kisses Her Hand in Adorable Picture

Actor Vicky Kaushal's latest post is simply cuteness overloaded. On Instagram, Vicky showered lots of love on his little niece and fans cannot stop gushing. Holding the little one in his arms, Vicky is seen adorably kissing her hand. The tiny tot is just playfully looking away from the camera and giggling away.

The actor is wearing a blue shirt in the photograph while his niece is dressed in a cute black and pink coloured outfit. In the caption, the Bollywood star explained that it took a lot of effort for him to befriend his little niece.

Vicky, son of renowned action director Sham Kaushal, started his career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap for the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor got his first major role in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan in 2015. Known for his work in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Lust Stories, Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, among others, Vicky struck gold in 2019 with the war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 33-year-old completed 9 years in Bollywood and marked the occassion by sharing one of his old posts on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Vicky has his hands full with his professional commitments. The actor, who is gearing for one of his most ambitious roles so far in Aditya Dhar’s next, recently shared a sun-kissed selfie. In the caption, he wrote nothing except a clap-board emoticon.

Titled, The Immortal Ashwatthama, the forthcoming sci-fi film will see Vicky play the titular role. As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was given the boon of immortality. He was the son of guru Dronacharya. The three-part modern-day superhero film will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala. Vicky also has the biopic of Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar, Takht and Mr. Lele in the pipeline. He will collaborate with Meghna Gulzar for the second time after Raazi. She will direct the upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur.

