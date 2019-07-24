Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi & Richa Chadha Celebrate 4 Years of Masaan with Emotional Posts
Masaan was the big screen debut of Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi, and earned accolades the world over. It was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.
Masaan is a film that changed Vicky Kaushal's life when it released four years ago. It was his first major lead role in a movie, which took him to multiple major festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival where it won two awards in the Un Certain Regard section.
The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, with a screenplay by Varun Grover, explored the harsh truth of death, life and the complexities associated with it. The film gave a kickstart to Vicky's career, launching him as a formidable addition to the league of new age actors in Hindi cinema.
Vicky went on to star in movies like Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike, but Masaan will always remain a special landmark in his career. On Wednesday, as the film completed four years, the actor reminisced about the time he spent preparing to play the role of Deepak, a boy from the Dom community in Banaras who works in cremation ghats by burning funeral pyres.
Sharing a photo from the ghats of Banaras, the actor wrote, "For days before we started filming Masaan, I'd sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other... All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around."
For days before we started filming Masaan, I’d sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other... dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin... All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around. Four years back, I got to ask you all a question... “अब तो हम friend हो गए, हैं ना?” ...Answer to which, I keep getting till date. Here’s to 4 years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it everyday of my life. Thank You. #4yearsofMasaan
Actress Shweta Tripathi also made her big screen debut with Masaan, playing Vicky's on screen love interest. The actress also posted about transforming into Shaalu every day while shooting for the film.
Every morning of shoot I use to wake up, and on my dressing table waiting for me were the bangles, the bindi, the ring and the watch. I use to wear them. And slowly become less of me and more of her. This day, 4yrs back, I made my debut on the big screen. Felt like a big deal. Still does :)) so here’s to the poets, to romance in stationary shops, bike rides, बरसात, to first kisses, and listening to your heart. Thank you SO much for all the love you’ve given us. It means a lot! Sending the biggest out. #Masaan
The plot of Masaan followed two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually - one of Deepak and Shalu, and the other of Vidyadhar Pathak (Sanjay Mishra) and his daughter Devi (Richa Chadda). Richa recalled the journey of the film from Banaras to Cannes, from the "desolate, dusty Ganga ghats" to "walking the red carpet at Cannes while hearing your name announced alongside legends like Marion Cotillard."
Masaan has given me a lifetime of memories. As I write this, I can't help but get choked up. Images flash before me - of desolate, dusty Ganga ghats, of steel tiffin boxes wrapped in plastic bags, of small town dreams, a floral plastic tablecloth. And then of crazy, drunken parties in France, of carrying heels in your hands because your feet ache from dancing, of a standing ovation that made adults sob like babies, of group huddles, of walking the red carpet at Cannes while hearing your name announced alongside legends like Marion Cotillard, of a hug from Naseer saab, of people's glimmering eyes as they search for words, of silence after the end credits, of my parents' beaming faces as they saw a hobby turn into a career, of red balloons and a small gift box wrapped in purple paper. Masaan is immortalised by the people that were in it - behind and in front of the camera. And now by you, the audience that saw it and became a part of that world. It shall now forever inhabit our collective imagination, in tiny, undetectable ways. Devi will always be alive, long after Richa is gone. Tricky thing to come to terms with. #4YearsOfMasaan #Masaan #Devi #Ghatsofganga #cannes #journeyofalifetime #memoriesforlife #cannes
