Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi & Richa Chadha Celebrate 4 Years of Masaan with Emotional Posts

Masaan is a film that changed Vicky Kaushal's life when it released four years ago. It was his first major lead role in a movie, which took him to multiple major festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival where it won two awards in the Un Certain Regard section.

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, with a screenplay by Varun Grover, explored the harsh truth of death, life and the complexities associated with it. The film gave a kickstart to Vicky's career, launching him as a formidable addition to the league of new age actors in Hindi cinema.

Vicky went on to star in movies like Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike, but Masaan will always remain a special landmark in his career. On Wednesday, as the film completed four years, the actor reminisced about the time he spent preparing to play the role of Deepak, a boy from the Dom community in Banaras who works in cremation ghats by burning funeral pyres.

Sharing a photo from the ghats of Banaras, the actor wrote, "For days before we started filming Masaan, I'd sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other... All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around."

Actress Shweta Tripathi also made her big screen debut with Masaan, playing Vicky's on screen love interest. The actress also posted about transforming into Shaalu every day while shooting for the film.

The plot of Masaan followed two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually - one of Deepak and Shalu, and the other of Vidyadhar Pathak (Sanjay Mishra) and his daughter Devi (Richa Chadda). Richa recalled the journey of the film from Banaras to Cannes, from the "desolate, dusty Ganga ghats" to "walking the red carpet at Cannes while hearing your name announced alongside legends like Marion Cotillard."

