Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra or Tiger Shroff, Who is Rohit Shetty's Choice for His OTT Cop Drama?

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has proved that when it comes to cop dramas in Bollywood and action films filled with entertainment, it is hard to top him. Now, reports suggest that the director is bringing his cop drama magic to the OTT space as he is all set to oversee a web series on Amazon Prime Video. As per a report in MidDay, the Singham director will be backing his first digital web series that will be helmed by his assistant Sushwanth Prakash.

Not only that reports also suggest that the director is in talks with the three most popular faces in Bollywood in current times- Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff to play the lead in the series. It is said to span over eight episodes.

According to a source quoted by the daily, “They are Rohit’s top choices for the role as the material demands an actor who is adept at action. If all goes well, the actioner will roll by December. Though it marks Rohit’s foray into the OTT world, he is not in a rush to announce it and will probably do so only after the release date of Sooryavanshi is finalised."

The release of Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was delayed owing to the pandemic. Last month, Akshay informed that the film should ideally arrive in cinemas by September or October, now that the theatres are slowly starting to reopen with Covid-19 restrictions easing across the country. The film is yet to get its final release date.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Says Rohit Shetty Directed Sooryavanshi ‘Should Be Released By Next Month’

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. It would be interesting to see whether the new cop web series lives up to the popularity and fan following of his previous films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here