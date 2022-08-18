Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra React to Thirsty Comments from Fans on Koffee With Karan

The 7th episode of the 7th season of Koffee With Karan turned out to be quite the fun affair with actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the couch. Two of the hottest actors in Bollywood currently, Vicky and Sidharth fielded questions on personal and professional lives. They were also quizzed on their hotness quotient, as host Karan Johar read out ‘thirsty’ comments that fans have left for them online.

“You all are what everyone calls as quintessential thirst traps. Social media has some very exotic things to say about both of you,” Karan said, and proceeded to read the first comment, “‘Vicky Kaushal reminds me of a cinnamon roll. I just want to eat him up immediately.'” Vicky replied, “What do I say to that?”

The second comment read, “Vicky mere saath quickie kab karoge?” As Vicky called himself a ‘doodh jaisa safed munda’ to say he is a siimple man, Karan shut him up, “As if you have never done a quickie in your life, abhi biba munda ban rahe ho.” Another comment said, “Vicky Kaushal in shirtless mode makes my ovaries explode.” Sidharth quips in, “I want to know what Katrina thought of these.”

The comments for Sidharth were even funnier. “How do I like my eggs? Fertilised by Sidharth Malhotra,” made Vicky and Karan laugh out loud. “It’s good my genetics are in demand,” Sidharth said. The second one read, “You Know where Sidharth Malhotra will look best? When he’s on top of me.”

“Boss?” Vicky exclaimed. “Karan is enjoying these messages more,” Sidharth said.

“The only S&M I’m into is Sidharth Malhotra,” was the third comment. Vicky didn’t understand what S&M meant so Karan explained, “It’s sadomasochism.” “Karan itni angrezi nahi aati mujhe,” Vicky confessed.

Another comment referred to Sidharth’s introductory song in film Student of the Year – “Sidharth Malhotra in Kukkad Kamaal Da was my sexual awakening.” Sid said, “Kya baat hai! Again, who shot it?” gesturing at Karan, the director of the film, who exclaimed, “Why are you blaming it all on me?”

