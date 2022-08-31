Vicky Kaushal Sings Kala Chashma, Kisses Wife Katrina Kaif As He Wins Best Actor Award, Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their first red carpet appearance as a couple as they arrived at an award event on Tuesday evening. Vicky also sang Katrina’s hit song Kala Chashma on the red carpet.

The actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Katrina Kaif stunned in a shimmery saree. The couple was attending the 64th Filmfare Awards, where Vicky bagged the best actor award (critic’s) for his incredible performance in Sardar Udham. The film traces the story of revolutionary leader Udham Singh, the man who shot Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sardar Udham was also declared the best film in the critic’s category.

The actor got a sweet kiss from his wife as he went on to the stage to accept the award. In his speech after receiving the award, Vicky said, “This is my first Filmfare (award). This feels very very special. It was a special film for all of us. So thankful to Shoojit Da. My performance in this film is a tribute to Irrfan Khan. I miss him so much.” He also said to Katrina Kaif from stage, “I love you, you brought so much happiness into my life.” Check out the video, here.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the internet by surprise when the rumours of their wedding started doing the rounds. The couple, who got married in December last year, was in a secret relationship. Even though there were rumours about their affair, neither Vicky nor Katrina ever accepted those speculations. However, during a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Vicky finally spilled the beans on his love story with Katrina.

Vicky said that they officially met for the first time after their famous Koffee With Karan appearances in the last season, where Katrina said that she would look good with Vicky on screen.

Vicky also said that he feels fortunate to have found a life partner in Katrina. “I really truly do feel settled. It’s just a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. I just feel truly lucky to find that in her. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and compassionate persons I have ever come across,” the Raazi star said.

