Vicky Kaushal Speaks About Wife Katrina Kaif for First Time, Calls Her 'Great Influence'; She Reacts

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kafi are Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples. Ever since the two actors tied the knot, they have been ruling hearts and have become everyone’s favourite. However, for the first time after his marriage, Vicky Kaushal has now talked about Katrina Kaif and has heaped praises on her.

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Vicky Kaushal mentioned how he is fortunate to find a life partner in Katrina. The Uri actor called Katrina ‘wise and intelligent’ and further added that he learns a lot from his wife. “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day,” Vicky said.

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal also mentioned his wedding with Katrina Kaif while talking about the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic. “There are a lot of blessings I could count for myself in these two terrible years. On the personal front, of course, there was my marriage and knowing my family was safe and sound. On the professional front, I’m thankful for when shoots restarted," the actor added.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal took to her official Instagram account and his look from the cover picture of the magazine. Among others, his wife and actress Katrina Kaif was quick to shower love as she dropped a red heart emojis in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He has also been working on Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from these, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline.

