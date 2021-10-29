Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sam Bahadur to go on Floors Next Year: Report

Vicky Kaushal’s aspirations for the film to enter Oscars may not have materialised this time but his efforts in the cinematic experience of the Shoojit Sircar directorial have been praised by critics and cinelovers. He is busy collecting rave reviews coming his way for portraying an unsung Indian hero in the recently released biopic, Sardar Udham.

Vicky has plenty to look forward to with a slate filled with exciting projects. The star is set to feature as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the Meghna Gulzar directed biopic titled Sam Bahadur. The upcoming film backed by Ronnie Screwvala has been reportedly delayed. As per a report in ETimes, the film will go on floors sometime in 2022. “Ronnie and Meghna have firmly decided that they will go ahead with it after everything has been put in place. That’s going to take a few months from now,” a source was quoted as saying. The film marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna after the 2018 film Raazi.

Currently, the actor’s work as a Marxist freedom fighter Udham Singh Kamboj in the revolutionary drama based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre is garnering immense love from the viewers. Although he maintains that the jury’s decision to not select Sardar Udham should be respected, he reacted with a cryptic post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of his injured back, the actor wrote, “Cuts that didn’t make the cut.”

Meanwhile, Vicky-starrer another highly anticipated project, The Immortal Ashwatthama has also been delayed. The superhero film unites Vicky and filmmaker Aditya Dhar after the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Speaking about the film being kept on hold for another six to nine months, Vicky told PTI, “There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film.”

