Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sardar Udham to Release on October 16, Actor Unveils Teaser

On Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video unveiled the official teaser of the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the teaser gives a glimpse into the much-awaited untold story of the freedom fighter. The Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release during Dussehra on 16th October 2021. Take a look at it:

The teaser opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name – Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with Udham Singh being scrawled across it, being added to the pile. Zooming into a picture of Vicky Kaushal who essays the character of Sardar Udham Singh in the end, the teaser video sets the tone for an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life – to avenge India’s most gruesome tragedy.

Vicky Kaushal will essay the title role in the biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

A couple of days back, Vicky Kaushal shared a poster of the film and announced that the film will be releasing in October. The film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar, who will play the part of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

