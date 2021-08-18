Vicky Kaushal Starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama Shelved? Here's What We Know

Vicky Kaushal has a series of projects lined up in his kitty for the near future. However, one of his most anticipated films is the superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The project unites Vicky with Aditya Dhar after they struck gold in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor had been rigorously training to essay the titular role. For the last few weeks, Vicky remained busy getting in his best shape and practising archery and horse riding for the film. However, the film had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic and several other factors.

Now, a latest report in ETimes suggests that the project has been shelved due to budget constraints. Earlier, a source close to Vicky informed that he had beefed up to play the mythological character in The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, for his next, Sam Bahadur, Vicky will be playing Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw and has to work on a lean physique.

Currently, Vicky is filming for Mr Lele co-starring Kiara Advani. Last night, Kiara shared glimpses of some tasty midnight snacks. She was gorging on the delicious treats on the sets of Mr Lele.The actress tagged Vicky and their co-star Aksay Arora and wrote, “Midnight munchies on set.” “I’m not sharing.” she wrote along with another post.

Vicky and Kiara have co-starred in the Netflix film Lust Stories while Vicky and Akshay have worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan. Until March, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the lead pair in the comedy film. Later the cast was revamped but Bhumi Pednekar was retained.

Vicky wrapped up filming for Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar, before the pandemic. The shooting for the upcoming family comedy-drama, The Great Indian Family, also starring Manushi Chhillar has been concluded. Vicky’s next biopic is a war drama titled Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. They have previously worked together in Raazi. Vicky will also portray the main character in Karan Johar’s much-delayed magnum opus, Takht.

