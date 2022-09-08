Vicky Kaushal Surprised Katrina Kaif by Dancing on Sheila Ki Jawani On Her Bday, Says 'Wasn't Perfect But...'

Katrina Kaif graced the Koffee With Karan couch along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and it was a treat to watch. They spilled details about their personal and professional life and also engaged in fun games involving all of them. During the course of the show, Katrina was all praises about her hubby Vicky Kaushal and revealed a sweet surprise the Uri actor gave her on her birthday – by dancing on Sheila Ki Jawani.

The Namaste London actress also said the most desirable thing about Vicky was how self-assured he is. During the episode, Katrina opened up about her relationship with Vicky in great detail and revealed during the Rapid Fire round the sweetest gesture that he has done for her so far.

She said, “On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, ‘How does he know every step?’ The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/BkkX5AG6eS8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come from different cultural backgrounds, Karan Johar prodded her about this and she answered, “The most important thing is how Vicky is with his parents—it’s so incredible, at some point, even if he was a bit restrictive at the beginning of the relationship, this is the kind of respect and loyalty he gives to his family. This is what he’ll do after marriage. His principles and values are so strong, that was overwhelming.”

In a viral clip from the show, Katrina can be heard speaking about how her relationship with Vicky was “meant to be”, and also a discussion on how Zoya Akhtar’s party may have helped them get together.

During one of the game segments, she called up Vicky as well. Katrina also spoke about the most adorable thing he did for her as a husband, which was doing a dance “concert” to all of her songs to make her laugh. It prompted Ishaan to say that there should be a petition to release Vicky’s version of Sheila Ki Jawaani.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here