Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu Revisit Their Manmarziyaan Days as Film Clocks Two Years

Anurag Kashyap directed Manmarziyaan, starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, was released two years back on September 14. The actors took a look back at the film, sharing photos of special moments spent on the sets.

Manmarziyaan showed Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu's characters in love with each other, but circumstances lead to her getting married to Abhishek Bachchan's character. Vicky's role of a wannabe, carefree DJ was quite loved by the audience, while Abhishek's silent and mature handling of complications in a relationship was also appreciated.

Vicky posted a photo of his character DJ Sanz, sporting the quirky hairstyle that was part of his look.

View this post on Instagram 🍿🍿 #Manmarziyaan A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Sep 14, 2020 at 1:39am PDT

Vicky also shared photos with Taapsee and Anurag Kashap on the sets of the film.

Taapsee referred to her red curly hair in the film, and said, "2 years of #Manmarziyaan 2 years with these 2

And Rumi lives on .... #LaalPari." The photo showed Kashyap, Taapsee and Kanika Dhillon.

The film won hearts with Anurag Kashayp's presentation of a modern love story, as well as the music composed by Amit Trivedi. Songs like Darya, Grey Walaa Shade and Bijli Giregi became instant hits.