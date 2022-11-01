Vicky Kaushal Teaches Katrina Kaif Cutest Pose for Halloween; Actress Says 'Jab Husband...'; Watch

Katrina Kaif transformed into Harley Quinn for Halloween 2022. Quinn is one of the most famous personalities in the movie ‘Suicide Squad’. Just like Margot Robbie’s famous joker appearance, Katrina engaged many fans out there with her sizzling and hot look. However, what made fans go weak in the knees was Vicky Kaushal teaching the ‘Phone Bhoot’ star how to pose in the costume during her Halloween photo shoot.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes video from her Halloween photo shoot, wherein Vicky is giving her instructions. She cutely captioned the video: “Jab husband director ban gaye…” Katrina added a series of kiss emojis to the caption.

Katrina and Vicky’s friends and fans could not stop gushing over the adorable video. Yasmin Karachiwala commented, “Vicky is the cutest.” While stylist Ami Patel wrote, “Too cute.” One fan said, “That’s called a perfect couple who supports each other.” “You both are goals,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif recently appeared on Bigg Boss 16, where she promoted her upcoming film Phone Bhoot along with her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina also danced with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan to Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip and even taught his co-star of multiple films how to ace the signature step of the upbeat version of the classic 90s track.

During a fun segment, Katrina asked her Ek Tha Tiger co-star if he gets an opportunity to turn into a ghost and spy on one person, then who that person would be. Without any delay, Salman was quick to take Vicky Kaushal’s name. Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky in December last year. “Aapko mauka mile bhoot banne ka toh aap kispe bhoot ban ke spy karenge?” Katrina asked Salman. “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai,” Salman replied. The moment the superstar took Vicky’s name, Katrina turned all red and started blushing.

