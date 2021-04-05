Vicky Kaushal Tests Positive for Covid-19, is Under Home Quarantine

Vicky Kaushal has informed that despite taking all precautions, the actor has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor informed on social media that he is under home quarantine and taking medicines as prescribed by the doctors. “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," he posted on Instagram.

Vicky is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others. Akshay on Sunday said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he was following all the necessary protocols.

On Monday the actor informed fans that he’s been hospitalised following the coronavirus diagnosis. Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay wrote, “I’m doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.” The actor also thanked his fans and followers for their warm wishes and prayers.