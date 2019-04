First Look of Vicky Kaushal as Shaheed Udham Singh Shows Actor In an Intense Mood

Here's the first look... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/HnbTirrbiY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

Shoojit Sircar is currently shooting his next directorial on Sardar Udham Singh, and the first stills from the sets of the film are out. The photos show Vicky Kaushal, who is playing the role of the freedom fighter in the biopic, in a winter look on the sets in Russia.Udham Singh was the one who tracked down and killed Acting Brig-Gen Reginald Dyer who was responsible for the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13. Shoojit revealed that there's a burning intensity and anger that he saw in Vicky's eyes during their first meeting itself, that convinced the director that he was the right man to play Udham Singh, reported Mumbai Mirror . And from the first look, it seems Vicky is doing perfect justice to the role, bringing in that intense look with a scar on his face.Shoojit said that since Vicky is Sikh, it is a huge responsibility for the actor to portray this brave fighter well. Udham Singh was later hanged by the British government, but he kick-started the non-co-operation movement against the British.Talking about his character, Vicky had said in March, "An absolute honour to be roped in to play Shaheed Udham Singh in his biopic to be directed by Shoojit Sircar sir. Can't wait for this journey to start next month."The film is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Shooting of the film will take place in Russia, London, parts of Ireland and Germany, and India. The movie will be completed in seven to eight months and is scheduled for release in 2020.