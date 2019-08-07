Vicky Kaushal Throws Some Intense Looks as He Poses with Cool Cars and Bikes in Latest Mag Cover
Vicky Kaushal has posed with luxury cars and high-end bikes in the latest cover of a magazine, wearing sporty yet stylish outfits.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood's latest 'It boy' Vicky Kaushal is slaying in style on the latest cover of Exhibit magazine. And this time, he has some cool toys in the frames with him. For the car and bike special issue of the mag, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is seen posing with luxury cars and high end bikes while he carries a sporty, cool vibe.
On the cover, he poses with a Mercedes Benz car, wearing a geometric patterned blazer alongwith some cool blue pants. "The subtle art of slaying is how our August Cover star, Vicky Kaushal became the game changer we didn't see coming," says the mag in the Instagram caption for the cover photo.
The 31-year-old actor goes slightly more casual for another photo where he is sitting with the car door open, wearing a tangerine jacket and printed pants. "Acting liberates you, it gives you happiness, it gives you sorrow, it reminds you of your past but the most important thing that it does is that it makes you understand different perspectives," Vicky is quoted by the mag in the caption to this photo.
In yet another picture, the Manmarziyaan star is posing on a Triumph bike wearing a teal jacket over a yellow one. The outdoor shoot carries a green, monsoon vibe as the actor seems totally in his elements posing with the car and bike.
The Masaan actor was recently at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, making 'rotis' for the jawans posted there. Sharing images of the experience on his Instagram, he wrote, "The first ever roti I made... glad it was for the army." On the work front, he is shooting for Sardar Udham Singh, the biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter.
