1-min read

Vicky Kaushal to Begin Work on Takht in February After Finishing Sardar Udham Singh

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Takht will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal to Begin Work on Takht in February After Finishing Sardar Udham Singh
Vicky Kaushal is a very busy actor. Fans are not over his performance in Uri but Kaushal is ready to impress fans with numerous other performances on the big screen. He is currently busy working on Sardar Udham Singh, following much he has a number of other projects lined up as well.

Based on the  freedom fighter, Sardar Udham Singh follows the journey of the man who avenged the massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh. Once Kaushal is done with the film, he will begin working on Takht in Febraury. The film centres around the rivalry between the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

While all this sounds very interesting and exciting for Kaushal's fans, it will not be an easy ride for the actor to play such contrasting roles. Talking about Sardar Udham Singh and his role of Aurangzeb in Takht, he said, "For the character of Udham Singh, I have to understand the era, the thought process of the man and what it would have been like to witness a massacre like the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. As for Takht, I had this crazy urge to play a bad guy, an out-and-out black character. When Karan offered me the role, I was game because with this I had a chance to tick off another box on my wishlist. It’s a cool coincidence that I am playing two characters that are so different within a short span of time.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is scheduled to release on October 2, next year. Takht, which will be directed by Karan Johar, is also set to release next year.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

