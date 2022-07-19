Vicky Kaushal To Collaborate With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee? Here's What We Know

Vicky Kaushal could be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee’s new hero if a new report is to be believed. Anees has been in the news for a few reasons. Not only is he fresh off the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, but he is also making the headlines for No Entry 2.

If a new report is to be believed, Vicky and Anees are in talks to work together. While the actor-director duo know each other for a while now, it is said that their recent run-in at an awards show sparked the conversation of a collaboration.

“Vicky and Anees bhai have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. They recently even met at an award function and discussed the possibility further. They have an idea for the story, but they are yet to finalise the exact subject. However, they are keen to work together and will decide on a subject soon,” a source told Pinkvilla.

If they do end up collaborating, it would be an interesting combination to watch. Meanwhile, Anees has his hands full with the sequel of No Entry. Titled No Entry Mein Entry, the film is set to bring back the OG stars whole add a bunch of new faces to the now from the South film industries.

According to Bollywood Life, some of the top South Indian actresses are being considered for the film. The publication quoted their sources saying that big names like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are being considered to be a part of No Entry 2. The film is supposed to feature almost 10 female leads across generations and these South Indian women are in the race to bag some pivotal roles in Salman Khan-starrer. This is to give the film a Pan India appeal.

Dinesh Vijan's rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama and Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

