No Honeymoon for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif After Wedding; Couple to Visit Actress' Family in London Next Month

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot tomorrow in Rajashthan in presence of their family members and close friends from the film industry. The wedding festivities are taking place at Six Senses fort in Sawai Madhopur district.

If a recent report in ETimes is to be believed then Vicky and Katrina may not be able to go for a honeymoon immediately after their wedding. Vicky is reportedly expected to resume shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore and Katrina will start work on Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupati.

“The team has already shot one schedule. They had intended to complete the film in one go but Vicky’s wedding dates broke the schedule into two. They’ve shot for about 15-20 days and will shoot another 30-40 days, starting sometime around mid-December. The team is coming to Indore in a few days from now to start work. Vicky may take a little break to spend Christmas and bring in the New Year with Katrina but details of how things could be worked out are not clear at the moment,” a source told ETimes.

Meanwhile, another report in India Today.com claims that Katrina’s mom Suzanne Turquotte has invited Vicky Kaushal’s parents, Veena and Sham Kaushal to London. The ‘Uri’ actor is planning to visit Katrina’s family in London in January next year.

According to sources, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family on Tuesday evening. “Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi (paternal uncle and aunt), mama and mami (maternal uncle and aunt) are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family. The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It’s going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple’s special day,” a source told news agency PTI.

“While it’s going to be a private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one,” the sources said.

The families of the two stars landed in Jaipur on Monday night and headed straight to the wedding venue in a convoy of more than 15 cars. The distance between Jaipur and the hotel is approximately 120 km.

