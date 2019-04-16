SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal to Play Ashwatthama in Team Uri's Next: Report

According to a report, team 'Uri' is all set to reunite for a project based on the life of Mahabharata's mythological character Ashwatthama.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal to Play Ashwatthama in Team Uri's Next: Report
Image: Aditya Dhar/Instagram
Loading...
After delighting fans with Uri: The Surgical Strike, the team of director Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal and producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP Films) are all set to collaborate again. This time for a historical-drama project based around the epic Mahabharata. According to a report, the dream team's next film will see Vicky headlining the show as Ashwatthama, Mahabharata's mythological character.

A source close to the project, which is currently in development phase, told Mumbai Mirror, "After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year."

The report adds that the makers are aiming to go ahead with the film's shoot sometime later this year and aiming for a mid-2020 release date thereafter. Vicky himself confirmed his involvement in a project with team Uri in an Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal

It is not news that Uri: The Surgical Strike was a massive box office success. The film has gone on to become one of the biggest films of 2019, yet. Uri also brought Vicky in the limelight as a mainstream Bollywood actor, who has it in himself to deliver a power-packed solo performance and someone who can subsequently carry a film on his own shoulders. The reunion of team Uri comes at the backdrop of massive praise that the film has gone on to earn for the makers and Vicky.

On the movies front, Vicky is part of Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh, a biopic on the freedom fighter. He also has Karan Johar's next directorial Takht lined up. Karan's film will see Vicky alongside stars like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram