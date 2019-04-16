English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal to Play Ashwatthama in Team Uri's Next: Report
According to a report, team 'Uri' is all set to reunite for a project based on the life of Mahabharata's mythological character Ashwatthama.
Image: Aditya Dhar/Instagram
Loading...
After delighting fans with Uri: The Surgical Strike, the team of director Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal and producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP Films) are all set to collaborate again. This time for a historical-drama project based around the epic Mahabharata. According to a report, the dream team's next film will see Vicky headlining the show as Ashwatthama, Mahabharata's mythological character.
A source close to the project, which is currently in development phase, told Mumbai Mirror, "After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year."
The report adds that the makers are aiming to go ahead with the film's shoot sometime later this year and aiming for a mid-2020 release date thereafter. Vicky himself confirmed his involvement in a project with team Uri in an Instagram story.
It is not news that Uri: The Surgical Strike was a massive box office success. The film has gone on to become one of the biggest films of 2019, yet. Uri also brought Vicky in the limelight as a mainstream Bollywood actor, who has it in himself to deliver a power-packed solo performance and someone who can subsequently carry a film on his own shoulders. The reunion of team Uri comes at the backdrop of massive praise that the film has gone on to earn for the makers and Vicky.
On the movies front, Vicky is part of Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh, a biopic on the freedom fighter. He also has Karan Johar's next directorial Takht lined up. Karan's film will see Vicky alongside stars like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A source close to the project, which is currently in development phase, told Mumbai Mirror, "After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year."
The report adds that the makers are aiming to go ahead with the film's shoot sometime later this year and aiming for a mid-2020 release date thereafter. Vicky himself confirmed his involvement in a project with team Uri in an Instagram story.
It is not news that Uri: The Surgical Strike was a massive box office success. The film has gone on to become one of the biggest films of 2019, yet. Uri also brought Vicky in the limelight as a mainstream Bollywood actor, who has it in himself to deliver a power-packed solo performance and someone who can subsequently carry a film on his own shoulders. The reunion of team Uri comes at the backdrop of massive praise that the film has gone on to earn for the makers and Vicky.
On the movies front, Vicky is part of Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh, a biopic on the freedom fighter. He also has Karan Johar's next directorial Takht lined up. Karan's film will see Vicky alongside stars like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's Most Wanted, See Teaser Here
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- ICC World Cup 2019 | UAE Integration Crucial for Smith-Warner Comeback: Langer
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
- Video of a 10-Year-Old Kid Driving Hyundai Creta on Public Roads Goes Viral, Who is Responsible?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results