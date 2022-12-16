Vicky Kaushal To Soon Share Screen With Ammy Virk For Karan Johar's Next Movie; Deets Inside

Popular streaming platform Prime Video announced on Friday that it will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The currently-untitled movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

Talking about the film, Karan Johar shared, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video is associated with Dharma Productions. “Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari’s film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India.

Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective said, “We are excited to make our theatrical debut working alongside two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India – Prime Video and Dharma. The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before.”

The announcement fortifies the successful half-a-decade-long association between Prime Video and Dharma Productions.

