Vicky Kaushal To Star In Anees Bazmee Directorial Under Ekta Kapoor's Production?

Apart from two back to back projects with T-Series, filmmaker Anees Bazmee has been signed by Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms for his third project and Vicky Kaushal may have been signed as the lead.

According to source quoted by entertainment portal, the movie is an out and out comedy genre and Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of the primary hero.

"Everyone has seen him in varied roles so far and the actor has been wanting to do a good comedy for quite sometime. He had met the filmmaker sometime earlier this year when Bazmee bounced the idea of the project to him. He had liked the idea and now, the script is almost ready. Vicky has given his nod and now, his team is figuring out his dates to get the film rolling."

As per an earlier report, Ekta Kapoor had liked Anees’ one –liner brief for a new project. Currently busy with the his upcoming November release Pagalpanti, Anees will start working on Bhool Bhulaiya 2 before this third project is taken up.

While nothing is concrete, the director said that everything will be figured out soon after they are done with the post production work of Pagalpanti. "I don’t want to say anything right now since I am completing the last photo-shoot of my film, Pagalpanti. After I complete everything on this film, next week I will decide everything. There have been conversations but from next week onward, we will take it forward.”

Pagalpanti is a multi-starrer action comedy starring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor and releases on November 22. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is going to be the sequel to the 2007 thriller starring Akshay Kumar- Vidya Balan and will see Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The search of the female lead is still on.

