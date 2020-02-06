Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal To Train In MMA, Sword Fighting, Archery for The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama will be directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vicky Kaushal To Train In MMA, Sword Fighting, Archery for The Immortal Ashwatthama
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is known for often undergoing heavy training and weight fluctuations for his roles. It has now come to light that the actor will undergo heavy training for several activities for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The film which is reportedly set in the modern-day will see Vicky Kaushal undergo four months of training for his role as the central character. He will be working with director Aditya Dhar again. The two had previously worked together on Uri: The Surgical Strike.

A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the actor will be trained in numerous fighting techniques as well as with the use of weapons. The source also revealed that Kaushal would be gaining a massive amount of weight for the role.

"Vicky will train in various Mixed Martial Arts, with focus on Krav Maga and Jujutsu. The horse-riding training for Takht will come in handy here too, while lessons in sword and spear fighting and archery are also on the agenda. He has a muscular look in this film. For Uri, he had gone up to 90-95 kg. This time, it will go up to 105-110 kg."

Earlier the film's director had revealed that the film would be shot in a single schedule. The film's shooting locations include Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia. It is expected to go on floors towards the end of the year. As of now, the film is yet to cast a female lead.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram