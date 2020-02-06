Vicky Kaushal To Train In MMA, Sword Fighting, Archery for The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal is known for often undergoing heavy training and weight fluctuations for his roles. It has now come to light that the actor will undergo heavy training for several activities for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The film which is reportedly set in the modern-day will see Vicky Kaushal undergo four months of training for his role as the central character. He will be working with director Aditya Dhar again. The two had previously worked together on Uri: The Surgical Strike.

A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the actor will be trained in numerous fighting techniques as well as with the use of weapons. The source also revealed that Kaushal would be gaining a massive amount of weight for the role.

"Vicky will train in various Mixed Martial Arts, with focus on Krav Maga and Jujutsu. The horse-riding training for Takht will come in handy here too, while lessons in sword and spear fighting and archery are also on the agenda. He has a muscular look in this film. For Uri, he had gone up to 90-95 kg. This time, it will go up to 105-110 kg."

Earlier the film's director had revealed that the film would be shot in a single schedule. The film's shooting locations include Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia. It is expected to go on floors towards the end of the year. As of now, the film is yet to cast a female lead.

