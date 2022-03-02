Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri To Be Joined By Ammy Virk for Karan Johar’s Next Production

Vicky Kaushal was signed by Karan Johar’s production house last year for a romantic comedy film opposite Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri, which will be directed by Bandish Bandits fame Anand Tiwari. Now the latest inside scoop about the upcoming project is that the two actors will be joined by multi-talented Ammy Virk.

This is not all. As per Pinkvilla, the romantic comedy that will see handsome hunk Vicky sporting a new look of a lover boy, went on floors on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, in Mumbai. According to the report, Tripti and Vicky, who are collaborating for a movie for the first time, will be shooting in the financial capital for a month and then they will be heading to the national capital, Delhi, and a few other north Indian locations.

A source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Vicky and Tripti will be shooting at a Mumbai studio for a month, after which they will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India. However, the makers will do one final recce there before they roll with their second schedule. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role." While detailing about the script, the source added, “It’s an extremely entertaining and unique script, but also has an important message for the audience. The team did a few readings before they started shooting for the film."

This isn’t the first time Vicky and Anand are coming together for a project. Earlier, the duo worked together in the 2018 rom-com, Love Per Square Foot, which had Vicky in the lead alongside actress Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah, among many others.

Talking about Vicky’s work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of three movies. Vicky will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ yet-untitled family drama with Manushi Chillar which will be followed by Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera, and Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan. Tripti Dimri, on the other hand, has a Netflix film Qala with Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

