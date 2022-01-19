Vicky Kaushal Turns Shoot Venue Into Cricket Ground, Proves He's Desi At Heart With Makeshift 'Chair' Stumps

If not an actor, Vicky Kaushal would make for a decent cricketer at least. Vicky took a break from shooting on Wednesday to play a match of cricket with the crew of his upcoming film in Indore. The actor has been filming a movie with Sara Ali Khan in the city for a while now. Vicky took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video in which he is playing.

Wearing a white sweatshirt and a pair of pants, Vicky was seen standing at the crease while a crew member bowled to him. Vicky hit the shot high enough to run between the wickets, scoring a run for his team. While the field looked like a mini-cricket match was in play, the crew seemed to have only one bat to play with and they doubled up chairs as the stumps. The video brings back memories of all the budgeted cricket sessions from our childhood!

Vicky shared the video with the caption, “Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set!” Watch the video below:

This isn’t the first time that Vicky has been spotted playing cricket. Back in 2019, Vicky had shared a video on his Instagram account in which he was seen playing cricket with his friends in the building he grew up in. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor said at the time, “It’s a ritual of sort in the building that I grew up in to play night cricket on the eve of Republic Day. Never miss it for anything, even when I have a 2am flight to catch.”

Meanwhile, in Indore, Vicky celebrated his first Lohri with Katrina Kaif as a married couple last week. The actors took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared pictures from the celebrations. The couple was seen wrapped in arms and standing by the bonfire in the pictures. Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

