Vicky Kaushal: Uri was the Most Physically Challenging Project of My Career So Far
Vicky Kaushal says Uri’s cast has done all the stunts shown in the film by themselves.
Image: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram
After having an eventful 2018, Vicky Kaushal is welcoming 2019 in a big way—through his first solo outing as a lead in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
The trailer of the film got a lot of praise for its thrilling action and realistic portrayal of on-ground combat. However, it was also slammed for its provocative dialogues and promoting hate towards Pakistan.
On the criticism, Kaushal told The New Indian Express, “Look, I am playing an army officer in the film, a major who is in charge of the team conducting the surgical strike. It is my job to motivate my troops before they get off the choppers and jump into action. There’s a chance that they might never come back. When I am giving them a pep talk, I cannot be speaking in evasive, soft language; I have to pump them up.
“You won’t see that major standing at a town-square and shouting at civilians, ‘Chalo khoon ka badla khoon se lete hai’ (Let’s avenge blood with blood). No army person does that. My character is just speaking to his soldiers who have to do the dirty job of pulling the trigger for us, so that when they are facing a militant, it’s them who pull the trigger first and not the enemy.”
Kaushal also revealed that the Aditya Dhar directorial has been physically exhausting. “Uri was the most physically challenging project of my career so far. I, along with 20 other actors who are playing special forces commandos, went through a boot camp training for two months. Our trainer was someone who had trained himself with the Black Cat commandos.
“The boot camp was designed for endurance and stamina building—we learned how to walk, jump, crawl, sweat and be in pain together. We were taught about team formation and tactical warfare,” he said, adding that they have done all the stunts shown in the film by themselves and no stunt men were used for action sequences.
