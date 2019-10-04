Take the pledge to vote

Vicky Kaushal Visits Golden Temple Ahead of Sardar Udham Singh Shoot

Vicky Kaushal, who will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh's biopic, paid a visit to the Golden Temple before his 25 day Amritsar started. Earlier, his first look from the streets of St. Petersburg had gone viral.

October 4, 2019
Vicky Kaushal Visits Golden Temple Ahead of Sardar Udham Singh Shoot
Starting the Amritsar schedule of his upcoming movie Sardar Udham Singh on a blessed note, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of himself in front of the golden temple. With hands folded together and eyes shut, the actor kicked it off with some prayers as he sought blessings of the almighty.

Babaji, mehr bakshyo. 🙏 #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!

The actor will be shooting in Amritsar as a part of the 25-day schedule in the city. The movie is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. Reportedly, Irrfan Khan was the first choice to play the titular role but was later replaced with Vicky since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour which meant he couldn’t do an action role.

Udham Singh is a famous name in history who avenged the brutal Jalliwanwala Bagh massacre by the British in 1919. Singh who had been a witness to the killings, came back over two decades later killed Brig. Gen. Reginald Dyer, responsible for the firings. Four months later, Singh was hanged to death.

While it has not been revealed how much of his life will be pictured, it’s been earlier reported that the movie will be based around a particular incident. Sircar had also expressed his keen interest in directing the topic. "I have been waiting to tell the heroic tale of Shaheed Udham Singh for a very long time. It is a story very close to my heart. For it, I needed an actor who could give his heart and soul to the film, be with me and tell the story together. Vicky fits the bill perfectly. I have seen his work and the dedication he brings to it. I'm very happy he is on board this project," he was stated as saying, soon after Vicky came on board. Earlier, his first look from the movie had gone viral. The picture came when he was in St. Petersburg in Russia.  

Although an outsider in the Bollywood industry, Vicky Kaushal not only charmed the girls but also the critics with his acting prowess, bagging the National Award for Best Actor for his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

