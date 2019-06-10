Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Vicky Kaushal Wants to Hack the Demon with an Axe in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Film Poster

'Bhoot' is a horror franchise which is in development under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first part stars the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and will release on 15 November, 2019.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal Wants to Hack the Demon with an Axe in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Film Poster
Vicky Kaushal in a still from 'Bhoot' and 'Bhoot' film poster, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After teasing fans with an upcoming horror franchise, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions unveiled the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot, set to release on 15 November this year. Karan has directed Vicky in a separate story in the anthology Netflix film Lust Stories, so, technically this the filmmaker-actor duo's second collaboration, although Bhoot will be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Bhoot was also the title of Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar's 2003 horror film set in Mumbai, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Announcing the title of the first part, Karan also expressed his gratitude towards Ram Gopal for sharing the title of his film for Dharma's maiden horror venture.

Unveiling the poster that has a scared Vicky in a close up shot behind a broke glass, Karan wrote on Twitter, "Presenting #Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship! The FIRST in the franchise, starring the supremely talented @vickykaushal09, directed by @Bps_91. Sailing towards you on 15th November, 2019 (sic)."

By the likes of the first look, the film seems to be set on a ship as the nightmares will unfold on seas. See Karan's tweet and Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship's poster here:

Ram Gopal also reacted to the Karan's fil poster reveal by writing, "Hey ⁦@karanjohar⁩ the poster is looking WOW! Can’t wait to see the intense ⁦@vickykaushal09⁩ in this genre (sic)."

Here's Vicky's stills from the sets of Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship.

Debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has been an assistant to director Shashank Khaitan, will helm Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram