Vicky Kaushal Wants to Hack the Demon with an Axe in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Film Poster

After teasing fans with an upcoming horror franchise, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions unveiled the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot, set to release on 15 November this year. Karan has directed Vicky in a separate story in the anthology Netflix film Lust Stories, so, technically this the filmmaker-actor duo's second collaboration, although Bhoot will be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Bhoot was also the title of Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar's 2003 horror film set in Mumbai, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Announcing the title of the first part, Karan also expressed his gratitude towards Ram Gopal for sharing the title of his film for Dharma's maiden horror venture.

Unveiling the poster that has a scared Vicky in a close up shot behind a broke glass, Karan wrote on Twitter, "Presenting #Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship! The FIRST in the franchise, starring the supremely talented @vickykaushal09, directed by @Bps_91. Sailing towards you on 15th November, 2019 (sic)."

By the likes of the first look, the film seems to be set on a ship as the nightmares will unfold on seas. See Karan's tweet and Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship's poster here:

Ram Gopal also reacted to the Karan's fil poster reveal by writing, "Hey ⁦@karanjohar⁩ the poster is looking WOW! Can’t wait to see the intense ⁦@vickykaushal09⁩ in this genre (sic)."

Here's Vicky's stills from the sets of Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship.

Debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has been an assistant to director Shashank Khaitan, will helm Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship.

