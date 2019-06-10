Vicky Kaushal Wants to Hack the Demon with an Axe in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Film Poster
'Bhoot' is a horror franchise which is in development under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first part stars the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and will release on 15 November, 2019.
Vicky Kaushal in a still from 'Bhoot' and 'Bhoot' film poster, courtesy of Instagram
After teasing fans with an upcoming horror franchise, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions unveiled the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot, set to release on 15 November this year. Karan has directed Vicky in a separate story in the anthology Netflix film Lust Stories, so, technically this the filmmaker-actor duo's second collaboration, although Bhoot will be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.
Bhoot was also the title of Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar's 2003 horror film set in Mumbai, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Announcing the title of the first part, Karan also expressed his gratitude towards Ram Gopal for sharing the title of his film for Dharma's maiden horror venture.
Unveiling the poster that has a scared Vicky in a close up shot behind a broke glass, Karan wrote on Twitter, "Presenting #Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship! The FIRST in the franchise, starring the supremely talented @vickykaushal09, directed by @Bps_91. Sailing towards you on 15th November, 2019 (sic)."
By the likes of the first look, the film seems to be set on a ship as the nightmares will unfold on seas. See Karan's tweet and Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship's poster here:
Presenting #Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship! The FIRST in the franchise, starring the supremely talented @vickykaushal09, directed by @Bps_91. Sailing towards you on 15th November, 2019.@apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/06dJ8cyIt0— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 10, 2019
Ram Gopal also reacted to the Karan's fil poster reveal by writing, "Hey @karanjohar the poster is looking WOW! Can’t wait to see the intense @vickykaushal09 in this genre (sic)."
Hey @karanjohar the poster is looking WOW! Can’t wait to see the intense @vickykaushal09 in this genre 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/QhNW3usVNq— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 10, 2019
Thanks for your generosity Ramu....Means a lot to all of us at @DharmaMovies #Bhoot https://t.co/PZFDEnb1Ge— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 10, 2019
Here's Vicky's stills from the sets of Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship.
View this post on Instagram
A glimpse into the world of #Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship with @vickykaushal09! In cinemas on 15th November, 2019. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhanu.singh.91 @shashankkhaitan . . . . . #NewFilm #Announcement #FilmAnnouncement #KaranJohar #Dharma #DharmaMovies #DharmaProductions #Bollywood #VickyKaushal #15thNov #2019 #Horror #Fear #TheHauntedShip
Debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has been an assistant to director Shashank Khaitan, will helm Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship.
