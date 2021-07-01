Vicky Kaushal Wraps Full Face With Plaster Bandages for 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' Prep, See Pic

Vicky Kaushal has begun his preparation for his upcoming sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama. The movie reunites the actor with his URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The actor took to his Instagram account to make the announcement about the same alongside a picture of him and Aditya. In the photo, the actor’s full face is covered with plaster bandages. He jokingly captioned the image: “When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal!" Vicky was referring to the Lifecasting technique which is a three-dimensional duplication of a person’s features from a mold made from their living body or usually head. Because not everything that you see in a sci-fi film is computer-generated imagery. The Immortal Ashwatthama billed as a superhero action film set in modern times, is being planned as a trilogy.

The first look, unveiled by Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP, showed a futuristic setting with multiple skyscrapers in the background and Vicky Kaushal’s Ashwatthama holding a lightning sword.

Overwhelmed and ecstatic ! On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthamaCannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021

Dhar said during the lockdown, his team was actively working on the pre-production of the film, which will be shot in Europe. “We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries," Dhar said in a statement.

The three-part modern-day superhero film, which has its roots in the Mahabharata, will see Vicky Kaushal as a mythological character, who was given the boon of immortality. As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra.

For the part, Kaushal will gain weight as well as receive training in horse-riding and various martial art forms, including krav maga and jujutsu.

