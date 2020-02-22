Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Leaked Online on Day of Release

This weekend witnessed two of the most anticipated releases of the year – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship. Released on Friday, February 21, each of the movies saw the lead role being played by National Award winners Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal in SMZS and Bhoot respectively. Unfortunately, both releases became prey to the menace of digital piracy by websites like Tamilrockers and others.

A few hours post the Friday release, both films were leaked online and became available for download in Full HD print by the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers. It is being asserted that the piracy could affect the fate of the films adversely and might take a toll on the movies’ box office collections.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic story depicting the journey of two homosexual men convincing their families and society for their marriage. Hitesh Kewalya’s directorial has Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta essaying pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror flick, helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

This is not the first time that Tamilrockers have leaked a film online. Previously, they have released many big films, including Street Dancer 3D, Malang, Panga, Love Aaj Kal, Chhapaak, The Sky is Pink, Chhichhore, Super 30, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Kabir Singh, Saaho and many few others.

