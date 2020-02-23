Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Fights Hard at Box Office, Earns Rs 10.62 Crore in 2 Days

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship brings horror back on the Bollywood screen. However, Bhoot seems to be having a tough time at the box office. The horror film opened against Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday and after collecting Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday, which was not higher than its Friday total of Rs 5.10 crore, the box office collections of Bhoot stands at Rs 10.62 crore. At this pace it will be only possible for Vicky's film to reach around Rs 16 crore in first weekend collections.

#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

In Bhoot, Vicky plays a bereaved shipping officer. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a special role.

The story revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies along a coast. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Dharma Productions.

