Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Fights Hard at Box Office, Earns Rs 10.62 Crore in 2 Days

After opening to Rs 5.10 crore on Friday, Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' has earned Rs 10.62 crore in two days at box office in India. Read in detail here.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship brings horror back on the Bollywood screen. However, Bhoot seems to be having a tough time at the box office. The horror film opened against Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday and after collecting Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday, which was not higher than its Friday total of Rs 5.10 crore, the box office collections of Bhoot stands at Rs 10.62 crore. At this pace it will be only possible for Vicky's film to reach around Rs 16 crore in first weekend collections.

Check out Bhoot's box office report in a tweet shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In Bhoot, Vicky plays a bereaved shipping officer. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a special role.

The story revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies along a coast. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Dharma Productions.

