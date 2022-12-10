Vicky Kaushal's 'Bored Game' Is Hilarious But Fans Ask If 'Katrina Babhi' Recorded The Video

If there is who actor whose social media is most hilarious and relatable, then it is obviously Vicky Kaushal. Each time he shares a post on his Instagram handle, he brings a smile to his fans’ and followers’ faces. On Saturday too, Vicky dropped a video that is now making his fans so ROFL.

In the hilarious clip, Vicky Kaushal can be seen playing hopscotch on a lifesize chess. He sported a grey t-shirt along with a hoodie and black pajamas. The actor also added a cap and looked dapper as always. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Bored game".

Soon after the video was shared, fans and friends flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also called her jiju ‘hopscotch champ’. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai…Yeh dekh kar humko humare childhood ki yaad aagayi 😊😊Nostalgia". Another netizen asked if the video was recorded by Katrina. “Ye video Katrina bhabhi ne banayi h n?" the comment read. Check out Vicky Kaushal’s video here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying a vacation together at an undisclosed location. On Friday, the couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On this special day, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable post for the love of his life. He shares three photos – one from their big day and the other two from their holidays. “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you, my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” the caption read.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film will be released on Disney+ Hostsar on December 16. Besides this, Vicky has also been shooting for Sam Bahadur.

