Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Welcomes His 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif to Family: 'Aaj Dil Mein...'

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday began a “new journey together" as they tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in the presence of family and close friends.

Hours after the wedding, the newlyweds posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram. In the pictures, they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, also shared one of the pictures of the newlyweds on his Instagram account and welcomed his “parjai ji" Katrina Kaif to the family. “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji… Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was largely a lavish and private affair with heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans. Katrina opted for a red bridal lehnga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding was closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding. Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Sharvari Wagh was also present at the wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.