Vicky Kaushal's Childhood Friend Malavika Mohanan Shares Her Thoughts After Attending VicKat Wedding

Malavika Mohanan, who has predominantly worked as an actress in the South Indian cinema, was one of the baraatis at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Childhood friend of Vicky, Malavika had announced her arrival in Rajasthan on Instagram Stories earlier this week. After attending the wedding festivities that went on for three days, Malavika shared a sweet note for the newlywed couple.

The actress shared the wedding picture of Vicky and Katrina on her Instagram Story section and accompanied it with a note that read, “It's equally surreal & magical watching your oldest childhood friend get married and boy, what a wedding it was. Congratulations Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. May both of you always keep smiling like this.”

Malavika attended the wedding which took place at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur this week. The Malayalam actress had shared a car selfie and wrote in the caption “Hello from one of my favourite states in India - Rajasthan.” In the picture, Malavika was seen sporting a rusted pink outfit and a pair of shades. A couple of fan clubs also shared a photo of the actress along with her family from the Jaipur airport.

Malavika and Vicky’s family share a close bond. Earlier this year, Vicky along with his parents was spotted at the Tollywood actress’ residence as they celebrated Onam. An Instagram post shared by Malavika featured her hugging Vicky. The following pictures in the post also gave a sneak peek into the Onam festivities hosted by the Mohanlal household. Sharing the Onam photo dump on Instagram, Malavika wrote in the caption, “Childhood friends, family, yummy food and lots of laughter. Best way to spend Onam! P.S The ‘M’ in the flower arrangement is for ‘Mohanans.’ Onam Sadhya Photo Dump.”

In her latest post on Instagram, Malavika was seen spending time at the Ranthambore National Park. The 28-year-old actress shared pictures from the early morning jungle safari at the wildlife park in Rajasthan. Malavika was seen wearing a black turtleneck and a pair of black sunglasses as she sighted a tiger at the National Park. Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing app, the actress mentioned in the caption, “When in Ranthambore.”

