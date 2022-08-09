Vicky Kaushal's Dad Sham Kaushal Had Cancer, Recalls Having Suicidal Thoughts: 'Wasn't Sure I Would Survive'

It is no secret that Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal was one of the most well-known action directors of the 90s. He’s worked with several stars, including Ajay Devgn. However, not many knew that in the early 2000s, Sham battled cancer. In a recent interview, Sham revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2003.

Sham had just wrapped the filming of Farhan Akhtar-helmed and Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya in Ladakh. He was shooting for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero when he had an off day for Diwali and decided to get himself checked. He added that one of the first people who rushed to help him was Nana Patekar.

“The doctors called Nana Patekar who was shooting in Pune. Nana ji immediately left from there and came straight to the hospital. I was unconscious. There was an infection in my stomach. The doctors had cut out a piece of the stomach and sent it for tests. It was diagnosed as cancer. I was not sure whether I would survive or not. I have not shared this with anyone. I was in the hospital for 50 days. I came back to work after that. They kept testing me for a year. But luckily, the cancer did not spread. It’s been 19 years since that incident,” he told ETimes.

The action director also confessed he was having suicidal thoughts. “I had even decided that I would end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn’t live like that. But I could not get off the bed because my stomach had been operated on. I told God, ‘Please end this. I don’t have any regrets. I came from a small village and by your grace, I lived a good life. If you want to save me, don’t make me weak.’ After that, I was at peace,” Sham said.

He added that Anurag Kashyap waited for him to fully recover and was keen on having only Sham on board for his film Black Friday. After spending 50 days in the hospital, Sham recovered and resumed work.

Sham has so far worked in some of the biggest hits in Bollywood. These include Khiladi, Gangs of Wasseypur and Om Shanti Om.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here