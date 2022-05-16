Vicky Kaushal's Father Drops a Childhood Picture of His 'Puttar' To Send Him Birthday Wishes

Vicky Kaushal is everyone’s heartthrob and is one of the most loved actors. He is celebrating his 34th birthday today i.e on Monday. As the actor turns a year older, social media is flooded with wishes for him. Even Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal took to his Instagram account and dropped a throwback childhood picture of the actor to send him birthday wishes.

Sham Kaushal dropped a picture collage on the left side of which was a throwback picture of him holding little Vicky. On the right side of the collage was another adorable picture in which a young Vicky can be seen hugging his father. “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha. (sic)," he wrote. Several fans reacted to the picture and called it the ‘cutest wish for Vicky’. “Such a lovely post😍. Happy Birthday To Your Puttar Ji," one of the comments read.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also dropped a picture from the former’s pre-wedding festivities to send him birthday love. In the click, the brother duo can be seen making goofy faces as they pose for the camera. “Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan," Sunny wrote and dropped a heart emoji.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He has also been working on Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from these, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline.

Recently, the pregnancy reports of Vicky Kaushal’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif also made headlines. However, Vicky’s representative later dismissed all such reports and called them ‘rumours’. “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth," the spokesperson said.

