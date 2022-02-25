Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Opens Up About His Struggling Days In Bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has a fairly long stint in the Hindi film industry. The famous action director of Bollywood started his career in the film industry as a stuntman. Though Sham does not talk a lot about his personal life, he recently opened up in an interview about his bonding with actor Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan. In the interview with ETimes, he also revealed about the struggle, which he went through during his childhood.

Sham Kaushal made his Bollywood debut as stuntman with Nana Patekar’s 1991 movie Prahaar. However, his debut movie as an action director was Indrajalam (Malayalam). Kaushal has worked with some of Bollywood’s finest actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor, Govinda and Akshay Kumar. Sham is known for action in films like Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Krrish 3, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dhoom, My Name is Khan, Om Shanti Om and Phantom among others.

In the interview, Sham also remembered Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan, the famous action director of Bollywood. He said that it was Veeru who made him feel welcome in Bollywood when he stepped into the industry as a stuntman. Sham said, “I still remember when I started working with Veeru ji. Ajay must have been in the fourth or fifth standard at the time. In those days, they lived in Santa Cruz. To be honest, I didn’t know much about stunt work and I was only an assistant at that time. When I became an action director, I worked with Ajay in the 1993 film Dhanwaan. We have a respectful relationship."

Sham Kaushal also praised Ajay Devgn, saying that Ajay is a warm person like his father. He also recounted how Veeru took him home and fed him when he was struggling in Mumbai.

Upon being asked about the action skills of his son Vicky Kaushal, he said, “I like the fact that Vicky puts emotion in his action. If we talk about action, then it is an action to show your anger or any other emotion. Action is mainly about displaying aggressive emotions. If there is no emotion, then fights look fake."

