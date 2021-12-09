Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal's Special Connection With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, a photo of Uri actor’s father, Sham Kaushal, has gone crazy viral on social media with an unknown gospel. Vicky is not the only person with a Bollywood connection. His father Sham has also been deeply associated with Bollywood. Sham Kaushal has shared on his Instagram a throwback photo taken in 1982 or 83 during the fight sequence shooting of the film Hero.

IG Post Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CW_C64_s6dB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sham thanked Jackie Shroff and wrote, “Thank u Jackie Da for this beautiful & memorable gift @apnabhidu This photo was taken in 1982/83 during the fight sequence shooting of HERO. It was Jackie Da’s first film & I was a new stuntman. Thank u Jackie Da being a friend since then. Always love respect & best wishes. Rab Rakha.”

Soon after, Jackie Shroff reacted with, “happiness always Bhidu.”

Very few people know that Vicky’s father has worked in many Bollywood films with actors like Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others. Sham has remained associated with films as a stuntman and action director. He has done stunts for many big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Varun Dhawan.

Vicky’s father has a special relationship with Shah Rukh Khan as he has performed and directed stunts in many of his films. Sham has showcased his skills in films like My Name Is Khan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Om Shanti Om as stunt director. Meanwhile, he performed stunts in Shahrukh’s 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He was associated with King Khan as a stunt coordinator even while the actor shot for Badshah and Devdas.

Similarly, Vicky’s father has also had a connection with Salman Khan. Sham worked with Salman for Bajrangi Bhaijaan as an action coordinator. Moreover, he was also associated with Dangal and Padmavat as a stunt coordinator. He was the stunt director of the films Kaabil and Kalank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.